Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,760.67 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,402.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,372.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

