Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,095 Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 54.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PKG opened at $191.35 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

