Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,308,000 after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after buying an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,200,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,146,000 after buying an additional 422,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,962,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $48.22 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

