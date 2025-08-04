Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 476 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

