Connable Office Inc. Sells 278 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $156.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,755. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

