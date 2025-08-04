ING Groep NV Buys 64,331 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,567,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.