Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,220 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 863,551 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

