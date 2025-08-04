ING Groep NV Sells 52,443 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,443 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,505,000 after buying an additional 4,832,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,099,000 after buying an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,597,000 after buying an additional 681,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,161,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,948,000 after buying an additional 1,943,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

