Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $311,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 11.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $200.46 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $2,997,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,043,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,458,139.05. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

