Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 48 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $287,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,030. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $914.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $994.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $949.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

