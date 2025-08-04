Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

