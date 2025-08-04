Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stake Lessened by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,732.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,129 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,250,000 after acquiring an additional 926,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 11,913.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 795,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $102.15 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

