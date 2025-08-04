Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

