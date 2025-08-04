Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $273.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

