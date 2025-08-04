Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $273.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
