ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a 14.0% increase from ResMed’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

ResMed Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

Get ResMed alerts:

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.