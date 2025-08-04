ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a 14.0% increase from ResMed’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
ResMed Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
About ResMed
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Baker Hughes & Chart Ink $13.6B Deal—Start of Energy’s Comeback?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.