Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 447,750 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 306.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,637 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,750 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,753,000 after purchasing an additional 498,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

