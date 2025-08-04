Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,712,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,534 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.65 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.04.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

