Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up about 4.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $414.00 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.99 and a 200-day moving average of $368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

