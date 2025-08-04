Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.29 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 217,406 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $125.89 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

