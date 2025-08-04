Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 206.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.04 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

