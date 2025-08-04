Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.37 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of GFL Environmental worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE GFL opened at $49.83 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

