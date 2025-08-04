Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.09 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 921,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,806,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,281,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $7.96 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 466.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -237.50%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.