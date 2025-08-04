Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 315,357 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,110. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $187.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

