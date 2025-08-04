11,818 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $87.72 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

