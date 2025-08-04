Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $212,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,031,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 1.0%

Medpace stock opened at $423.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.51 and a 200-day moving average of $323.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.