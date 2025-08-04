R Squared Ltd Purchases 12,074 Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)

R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Free Report) by 214.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Indonesia Energy worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Indonesia Energy Stock Up 5.3%
Shares of INDO opened at $3.00 on Monday. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.
Indonesia Energy Company Profile
