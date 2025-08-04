R Squared Ltd Purchases 12,074 Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)

R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Free Report) by 214.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Indonesia Energy worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Indonesia Energy Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of INDO opened at $3.00 on Monday. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.

