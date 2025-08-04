R Squared Ltd Purchases 9,150 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 1,644.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of LFST opened at $3.79 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,803.90. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on LFST

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.