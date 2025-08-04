Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 176,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

