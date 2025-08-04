Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.79. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

