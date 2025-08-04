Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,199,000 after acquiring an additional 160,882 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,472,135.60. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,743 shares of company stock worth $10,769,633. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.36 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

