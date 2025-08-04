Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($62.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,700 ($62.41) to GBX 4,900 ($65.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($70.38) to GBX 5,100 ($67.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.96) to GBX 5,450 ($72.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,325 ($70.71).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1%
About Rio Tinto Group
