Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($62.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,700 ($62.41) to GBX 4,900 ($65.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($70.38) to GBX 5,100 ($67.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.96) to GBX 5,450 ($72.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,325 ($70.71).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1%

About Rio Tinto Group

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,476 ($59.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,024.50 ($53.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,474 ($72.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,395.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,600.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

