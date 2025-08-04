IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 274,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,119,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,268,000 after acquiring an additional 119,987 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

