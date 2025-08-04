Avalon Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

