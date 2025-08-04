Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $116.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $116,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

XMHQ opened at $99.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

