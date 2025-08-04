Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,570

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($73.03) to GBX 5,570 ($73.96) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($51.79) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.
