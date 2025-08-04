Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VTV stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

