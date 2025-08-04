Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

HSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.85) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.74.

In other news, insider Caroline Sherry sold 207,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £230,729.04 ($306,372.38). Also, insider Gary Morrison sold 382,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.47), for a total value of £424,238.67 ($563,323.16). 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

