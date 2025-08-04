TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,484 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.41 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

