OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after buying an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after acquiring an additional 373,509 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,174,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,775 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Stock Down 4.2%

ZM opened at $70.97 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.