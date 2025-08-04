Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.87 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

