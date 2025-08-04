Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,451 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $20.40 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

