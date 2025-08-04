DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 179.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 117.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 86.7% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.48 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

