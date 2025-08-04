Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,014 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $5,830,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,370,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,462,548 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 403,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.91 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

