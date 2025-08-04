Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 52.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,652,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,882,000 after buying an additional 349,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 1,344,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 7.8%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.66 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.