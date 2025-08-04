GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.