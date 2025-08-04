4,804 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,550,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.38 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

