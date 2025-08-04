Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Acuity by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Acuity by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $304.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

About Acuity

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

