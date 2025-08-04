Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $157,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 414,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,321.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,600. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.