The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after buying an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after buying an additional 3,792,683 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,177,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

