Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rogco LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $889.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.5%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 720.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

